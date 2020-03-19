News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: UCC students to take remote or online assessments instead of written exams

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 01:20 PM

University College Cork (UCC) is substituting its end of semester written exams for remote or online assessments.

In an email update to students, Professor John O’Halloran, UCC's Deputy President and Registrar, confirmed that all outstanding assessments, including end of semester two written examinations, will go ahead as scheduled according to the timetable students have already received.

But he said they will all be held remotely, with written examinations substituted by online assessments using the Canvas online learning platform.

Many online assessments will take a timed, open-book format, he said, but in some cases, short-answer tests through Canvas or essays and projects may be used.

He said the various module co-ordinators and course lecturers will be in touch with students soon to explain in detail which format of assessment will be used in their specific cases.

He also told those registered with UCC's Disability Support Services to contact their individual module co-ordinators and lecturer to discuss their particular examination needs.

He assured students that no-one will be disadvantaged in terms of academic assessment.

UCC has set up a dedicated portal to keep its students and staff updated during the Covid-19 crisis.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

