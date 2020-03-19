Coronavirus: UCC students to take remote or online assessments instead of written exams

University College Cork (UCC) is substituting its end of semester written exams for remote or online assessments.

In an email update to students, Professor John O’Halloran, UCC's Deputy President and Registrar, confirmed that all outstanding assessments, including end of semester two written examinations, will go ahead as scheduled according to the timetable students have already received.

But he said they will all be held remotely, with written examinations substituted by online assessments using the Canvas online learning platform.

Many online assessments will take a timed, open-book format, he said, but in some cases, short-answer tests through Canvas or essays and projects may be used.

He said the various module co-ordinators and course lecturers will be in touch with students soon to explain in detail which format of assessment will be used in their specific cases.

He also told those registered with UCC's Disability Support Services to contact their individual module co-ordinators and lecturer to discuss their particular examination needs.

He assured students that no-one will be disadvantaged in terms of academic assessment.

UCC has set up a dedicated portal to keep its students and staff updated during the Covid-19 crisis.