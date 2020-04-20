Coronavirus: Ticketmaster outlines refund policies for events that have been postpones or cancelled

Ticketmaster has outlined its policies on refunds for events which have been cancelled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus.

Approximately 500 events, including live music, comedy and festivals, have already been affected. This does not include events at venues which manage their own ticket sales.

Due to the high volume of events affected, Ticketmaster has asked people not to contact them directly but to log on to help.ticketmaster.ie to see the status of all events.

In a lengthy statement, Ticketmaster said its team "is working diligently behind the scenes" with local authorities to monitor the impact of the virus on events. This is in relation to cancellations and rescheduling events, where possible.

"While some events, unfortunately, have had to be cancelled, we are working with many of our event partners to see how best to reschedule each event for your enjoyment. As you can imagine, this takes time, so we truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this new territory," they said.

Currently, the following information applies:

For future events still scheduled to go ahead, customers don't need to do anything

For events which have been cancelled, customers who bought their tickets online will be contacted directly with more information. For those who bought from a box office or outlet, they are advised to return to the point of purchase

For events which will be rescheduled, Ticketmaster says it is "working with the event organiser" to identify new dates and will contact customers once information is available

If consumers have tickets for an event that has been rescheduled but the new date does not suit, standard practice is for a refund to be issued.

The status of many events has yet to be resolved, including many of the large festivals set to take place this summer.

While many promoters, including those behind the Electric Picnic festival, insist their events will go ahead, comments made by Health Minister Simon Harris this weekend have thrown them into doubt.

Mr Harris said it was "unlikely" that "very large" gatherings will take place this year.