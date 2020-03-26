Coronavirus: Three more deaths in Northern Ireland; 241 total cases

Three more people have died from Coronavirus in the North, bringing the total there to 10.

Thirty-two new positives cases were reported, the total number of cases in Northern Ireland now stands at 241.

Belfast has the most number of cases according to Public Health Agency figures.

Northern Ireland’s health minister has said he “doesn’t know” what the system will look like in a week’s time.

Robin Swann and the region’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride were questioned by MLAs about increasing coronavirus testing, procuring more protective equipment for healthcare staff and ventilators.

The minister responded by saying the focus is currently on getting front line support to those people suffering from coronavirus.

Earlier, the Department of Health announced new plans for coping with the coronavirus surge, which included prioritising patient care, urgently discharging all medically fit patients and reconfiguring hospital services.

General visiting has also been stopped, with exceptions in place for one visitor for admitted children, mothers giving birth, children in intensive care, critical care areas and end-of-life care.

The department’s permanent secretary Richard Pengelly wrote to staff about the plans.

He warned that even if social distancing helped flatten the curve of the surge, the health service was still likely to require more critical care capacity than was currently available.

“In some cases, it is recognised that this may mean that other services are temporarily reduced as the focus is on providing essential services and helping those most at risk access the best possible treatment,” Mr Pengelly wrote.

“It is therefore suggested that clinicians should begin to categorise patients into priority groups. The lowest prioritisation would be where treatment can be delayed for two to three months with no predicted negative outcome. Urgent and emergency treatments should continue to be given top priority.”

On Thursday morning, Stormont’s health committee chairman Colm Gildernew asked the minister about plans for community testing sites.

Mr Swann said: “We’re not at a point where we are going to open community testing sites.

“We’re getting front line support to those people presenting with that mid-range symptom of Covid-19,” he said, adding: “we’re not at that stage yet as we don’t have that capacity”.

Dr McBride said next week the health service will be testing 1,100 people per day.

He told the committee that there have been discussions about making community testing available at a later stage.

Mr Swann also told the committee that there are 650 ventilators “currently on their way” to Northern Ireland.