Coronavirus: Three deaths with 47 new cases in Ireland

Three more people with Covid-19 have died, officials said today.

It brings the coronavirus death toll in Ireland to 1,659.

The Department of Health has also announced that there have been 47 new confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

There is now a total of 25,111 cases in the country.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said today: "The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again Thursday 4 June to continue its review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19. NPHET will proceed to submit recommendations to the Minister for Health."

As of midnight on Monday, where then was 25,064 cases, data from the HSPC reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,298 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 409 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,004 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,093 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,517 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said: “Our recovery rate is now at 91%. This is positive news and confirms the expectation that most people who get Covid-19 will recover.

"However, it remains the case that this is an unpredictable virus, and the prognosis for any one individual diagnosed, regardless of their current health, remains uncertain. Use hse.ie and gov.ie/health to stay informed and learn the behaviours that will keep you protected.”

The HSE National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead for Older Persons, Dr Siobhán Kennelly, added today: “It is our collective responsibility to continue to support vulnerable groups in our society.

"Vulnerable groups include older people and people with underlying health conditions of any age. Keep a 2 metre distance when outdoors, maintain respiratory etiquette and continue to wash hands regularly.”