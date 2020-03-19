News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Coronavirus: Thousands join online yoga classes to beat isolation

Maura Rath, of Yoga With Maura, says: ‘I want to give back to the community at a time when people need something positive.’
By Pádraig Hoare
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 04:40 PM

Yogis from around the country have captured the imagination of thousands confined to their homes by engaging them in free daily classes online, creating a new army of yoga lovers in just a few days.

Wexford native Maura Rath, of Yoga With Maura, has seen numbers surge since she began offering free classes in the mornings and evenings at Blackrock, Dublin, with parents and workers around the country making it a daily staple.

Users have been sharing their experience with others on Instagram — the exact kind of community feel Maura said she was hoping for, despite mass isolation.

Ballincollig yogi Valerie Murphy of Yoga and Val has seen hundreds join her evening classes at a room provided by local health and fitness centre Fitz Fitness, as she helps practitioners get their fix, as well as beginners finding a love for the practice while stuck indoors.

Like many other small businesses around the country, yogis like Maura and Valerie were determined to carry on helping others in any way they could.

Maura said: “I want to give back to the community at a time when people need something positive and little routine in these uncertain times. Virtual togetherness — yoga brings us unity.”

Would-be yogis wanting to join in with Maura can find her @yogawithmaura on Instagram.

Valerie praised Fitz Fitness in Ballincollig for supporting her venture. She said it was an example of how small business can assist each other during the crisis.

She said: “At this time, people really need a little bit of routine, especially when they are at home all day. I’m currently studying so I’m also off. I thought why not share my love for yoga for free, and make it a little bit easier for people?

“When everyone is doing their part for our country in self-isolation, stress and anxiety can be heightened and, of course, boredom can set in. I have taken this opportunity to use social media in a positive way to remind people that we can still be together, even though apart.”

Vinyasa classes are offered at 7pm, and Yin at 8pm, from Monday to Friday, via @yogaandval on Instagram.

“Yoga is highly beneficial for the body and the mind. Having something to look forward to everyday will help to ease the boredom, keep the mind active and positive,” said Valerie.

“In these classes we will move to create space physically, we will breathe to relax, we will smile and have fun to lift spirits and build a community together.”

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

