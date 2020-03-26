Coronavirus: Ten more deaths in Ireland; Over 2,000 cases on island

Ten more people have died from Covid-19, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has confirmed, bringing the total number to 19.

Of the 10, there were three female and seven males with nine based in the east of the country and one in the south.

It was also announced this evening that there are 255 more confirmed cases in the Republic, 1,819 overall. Fifty-five percent of the cases in the Republic are males.

Almost a quarter of the cases (321) are healthcare workers, figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show.

There are also over 40 patients in ICUs across the country with the virus.

“We are only at the beginning of the curve," said Dr Holohan.

We need every citizen to heed the advice and measures put in place to protect all of us.

Earlier, three more deaths were confirmed in the North bringing their total to 10 as the number of confirmed cases on the island of Ireland surpasses 2,000.

Dublin has the most cases of Covid-19 in the country (56%), followed by Cork (11%).

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024