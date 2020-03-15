News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Coronavirus: Taoiseach to seek enforcement powers to stop mass gatherings in pubs

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: "People who have been out this weekend should avoid physical contact with seniors or people with chronic diseases. You could make them very very sick."
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Sunday, March 15, 2020 - 10:26 AM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said his Government is likely to seek greater enforcement powers to stop mass gatherings in pubs and clubs.

Images showing a packed Dublin bar over the weekend have been met with overt criticism from ministers and Paul Reid, the CEO of the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Mr Varadkar took to Twitter on Sunday morning to say that the Government’s direction that “no indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people applies to pubs and clubs.”

He said he has asked the State’s National Public Health Emergency Team for “further expert guidance on this” and that he “may seek enforcement powers from Dáil/Seanad.”

“People who have been out this weekend should avoid physical contact with seniors or people with chronic diseases. You could make them very, very sick,” Mr Varadkar said.

He was responding to pictures and video clips shared on social media depicting a packed bar in Dublin's Temple Bar on Saturday.

The images provoked a strong reaction from some that so many people were ignoring clear advice on social distancing.

Health Minister Simon Harris branded the video circulating on social media as an “insult” to the efforts of nurses and doctors working to prepare for a pandemic.

Throughout the weekend, an increasing number of pubs and restaurants decided to shut their doors due to coronavirus, with many having to lay off staff.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

