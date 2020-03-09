News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: South/South-West hospitals maintain strict visitor restrictions

Cork University Hospital
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 10:30 AM

There will be strict visitor restrictions remain in place in hospitals across Munster as health services try to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The South/South-West Hospital Group announced that the restrictions will be in place in eight hospitals.

It comes as Cork University Hospital is rescheduling and reducing outpatient appointments from today until Wednesday due to the outbreak.

The hospitals effected are:

  • Cork University Hospital
  • Cork University Maternity Hospital
  • University Hospital Kerry
  • University Hospital Waterford
  • South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital
  • Mercy University Hospital
  • Bantry General Hospital
  • Mallow General Hospital

Cork University Hospital is rescheduling and reducing outpatient appointments from today until Wednesday due to the outbreak.

However, a number of services including dialysis, chemotherapy and radiation therapy will still go ahead.

The hospital says surgeries will proceed as normal unless patients are contacted by the hospital.

They also confirmed that visiting restrictions also remain in place.

Meanwhile, a new Cabinet committee will meet today to discuss the coronavirus outbreak, as 33 cases of Covid 19 are confirmed across the island of Ireland.

Two new cases were confirmed in the Republic last night, bringing the total number here to 21.

While five new cases have been identified in the North, bringing the total number to 12.

In Italy, 16 million people have been quarantined as a result of Covid 19.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

