Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: Kilkenny hurler helps raise €5k for frontline workers

Welcome to Chapter Eight of the Irish Examiner's #CoronavirusSolidarity diary.

Every week we will be highlighting for posterity those stories which capture the unique community spirit of Ireland's response to the ongoing crisis. Please let us know about community initiatives which have been set up to offer support to those most impacted by the crisis or examples of people who are going above and beyond the call of duty. Tag us at @irishexaminer and use #CoronavirusSolidarity.

Monday, May 4

Kilkenny hurler helps raise €5k for those on the frontline battling Covid-19

By Sarah Slater

A four-time All-Star hurler has helped raise over €5,000 for frontline workers battling Covid-19 around the country.

Kilkenny hurler Paul Murphy is part of a group of members of the Defence Forces who are running nearly 5,000km as they finish their peacekeeping duties in Lebanon.

The 31-year-old and his colleagues in the 115th Infantry Battalion of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) have organised a unique crowd-funding campaign on GoFundMe, the Long Run Home.

The four-time All-Ireland winner said: “On May 19, we the 115Bn will return home from the Lebanon after our eight-month tour of duty. Over 48 days we walked, ran or jogged the 4,728km distance to home averaging 100km every day.

“We did this to raise money for the frontline staff of the HSE with Feed The Heroes and the Defence Forces Benevolent Fund,” added Murphy.