Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: Cork man completes 24-hour charity running challenge around his patio

Welcome to Chapter Nine of the Irish Examiner's #CoronavirusSolidarity diary.

Every week we will be highlighting for posterity those stories which capture the unique community spirit of Ireland's response to the ongoing crisis. Please let us know about community initiatives which have been set up to offer support to those most impacted by the crisis or examples of people who are going above and beyond the call of duty. Tag us at @irishexaminer and use #CoronavirusSolidarity.

Monday, May 11

Conor O'Keeffe has so far raised over €30,000 for Pieta House by completing a 24-hour running challenge.

The Cork man lapped his patio, a 20-meter loop, from sunrise to sunset.

O'Keefe was originally set to run 32 marathons in 32 days across 32 counties with 32 pounds on his back, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ultra runner was forced to postpone that event and took on the patio challenge.

After almost a quarter of a million steps, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to say:

I’m doing this for all the people my age who are ready to give in. This is the time we fight. The time that we try. And fail. And try again.

"Because when we look back upon my lives at least we can say “I gave my best.” That’s what I did today: I gave my best"

For more information on how to donate, check out his fundraising page