Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: Cork man completes 24-hour charity running challenge around his patio

Welcome to Chapter Nine of the Irish Examiner's #CoronavirusSolidarity diary.
Every week we will be highlighting for posterity those stories which capture the unique community spirit of Ireland's response to the ongoing crisis. Please let us know about community initiatives which have been set up to offer support to those most impacted by the crisis or examples of people who are going above and beyond the call of duty. Tag us at @irishexaminer and use #CoronavirusSolidarity.
Conor O'Keeffe has so far raised over €30,000 for Pieta House by completing a 24-hour running challenge.
The Cork man lapped his patio, a 20-meter loop, from sunrise to sunset.
ONE FOOT IN FRONT OF THE OTHER . I didn’t run that patio alone. I didn’t put one foot in front of the other, alone. All of you were with me and I felt my footsteps ripple out from my feet off into the distance for miles and miles . In these troubling times it can be hard to hold a positive note. It can be hard to ground yourself in an atmosphere that feels somewhat hopeful . But the human spirit is undeniable and ever enduring. It can be ground down and still get back to its feet. Knocked back and still walk forward. Even when you don’t feel it, it’s simmering quietly within you . Keep your shoulders peeled back and your head held high. You have a beautiful and powerful spirit . When we look upon our lives from a different angle we see that it is indeed full of promise and hope. Sometimes we just need to take a step to the side to see it clearly . Take care of one another . Peace and Love, Con
O'Keefe was originally set to run 32 marathons in 32 days across 32 counties with 32 pounds on his back, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ultra runner was forced to postpone that event and took on the patio challenge.
After almost a quarter of a million steps, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to say:
"Because when we look back upon my lives at least we can say “I gave my best.” That’s what I did today: I gave my best"
For more information on how to donate, check out his fundraising page