Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: Cork GAA club raises thousands for PPE for hospital and nursing home

Cork GAA club raises thousands for PPE for hospital and nursing home

A Cork GAA club is hosting a one-off gig to raise €3,000 for local hospitals.

St Michael's members Sarah Carroll and Leah Coughlan have organised a Kenny Live Facebook gig this Saturday, April 18.

They are hoping to raise €3,000 to help Mercy Hospital and St Luke's Nursing Home, Blackrock to buy much-needed PPE for their staff to help protect them and their patients from the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday morning just one day after the GoFundMe page was set up, they had raised almost two-thirds of their fundraising goal.

Sarah and Leah are asking anyone who tuned into the gig to donate a minimum of €5.

"We, as a club and a community, would like to raise a few bob to help keep our critical workers - who are already sacrificing so much - safe from Covid-19," the pair said.

You can tune into the gig this Saturday on the club's Facebook page from 8pm.

You can make a donation on their GoFundMe page