Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: A grassroots message for health workers

Welcome to Chapter Five of the Irish Examiner's #CoronavirusSolidarity diary.

Every week we will be highlighting for posterity those stories which capture the unique community spirit of Ireland's response to the ongoing crisis. Please let us know about community initiatives which have been set up to offer support to those most impacted by the crisis or examples of people who are going above and beyond the call of duty. Tag us at @irishexaminer and use #CoronavirusSolidarity.

A grassroots message for health workers

A community which wanted to say a simple thank you to the country’s frontline workers as they battle the Covid-19 crisis have brought out their creative sides with their lawnmowers.

Residents of the Forest Hills housing estate, in Rathcoole, Co Dublin made a sign with a difference on the community’s green area over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

David McGuirk, a plumber who lives in the housing estate, was driving home late one evening last week following an emergency call-out, and started thinking about all the hard work all the various frontline workers were doing and he just wanted to thank them.

He explained:”I just wanted to say a simple thanks to them all because the current situation due to the pandemic is obviously not easy for them to cope with."

"I also wanted to bring our community together as I’m very conscious of our older people and how they are coping with cocooning and I wanted them to feel included.”

Mr McGuirk got the idea to cut the housing estate green as the grass had grown higher than it should have. “I thought if we could mow out a, thank you, to them wouldn’t that be great but I honestly didn’t know if people would be interested in doing it.”

“I phoned friends Gazza Byrne and Derek Gallagher whom I knew had good lawnmowers and I floated the idea with them and they thought it was a great idea. Then other guys Stephen Conway, Anthony Talbot and Keith Farrelly got involved.”

The friends brought out their lawnmowers to the green and once they got the grass to a manageable height they practiced creating the letter T and four hours later they had the sign, Thank you front line staff, mowed.

“Once we managed to mow out the T and figured out the dimensions that were needed we kept going all within the social distancing rules.

“Residents both young and old then noticed what we were at and everyone wanted to help as best they could within the rules. It really got everyone communicating and it became a real party atmosphere on Saturday evening. The weather being so good was a real bonus.

“We wanted to get a photo of the message and as luck would have it a resident here, who is a real messer at the best of times, said he had a cherry picker to help us capture it.

“Well no-one believed him about the cherrypicker but we all had to swallow our doubt when he turned up with it and we managed to get some wonderful photos.”

But little did the group of friends know, that the Garda helicopter, which refuels at nearby Baldonnel airport, got wind of what the residents were doing.

They were able to fly past several times during their work operations and capture the residents message from a better height.

“Everyone pulling together was just fantastic and it was wonderful for everyone’s psychological health no matter what age they are.

“It really has pulled our community together and it sent out a message too that everyone is in this fight together”.

Sarah Slater

Cork balloon artist's bid to inflate happiness levels

Jenny Murphy, Clonakilty, Co Cork of Red Balloon Cork put these balloons up in her front garden as part of a worldwide project One Million Bubbles of Joy to help bring smiles to people’s faces. Picture Dan Linehan

A balloon artist was up at the crack of dawn over the bank holiday weekend adorning her colourful house in a bid to spread some positivity.

For Jenny Murphy, it’s all designed to help make people smile.

The bright display outside her house in Clonakilty is part of the worldwide initiative called One Million Bubbles, launched to help cheer people up during the current situation.

“It’s about creating a positive atmosphere in your locality, whether you might be in an apartment, or an estate,” says Jenny.

More than 1,860 people have taken part so far.

“People have been going with ‘stay safe’ or ‘be kind’, I thought the most important thing we can do is wash our hands, so I went with that instead.

“It was set to be lovely and bright and sunny on Monday so I went out at six o’clock in the morning and started to attach the balloons to the outside my house.”

The balloons are fastened to a string of fairy lights, which will be turned on when it gets dark.

“I did it in the dark of night, throwing fairy lights out the window and I thought to myself ‘no one really knows what I’m at’ so I must have looked very funny,” says Jenny.

“Everyone here is kind already. We live in West Cork, everyone is always kind, we’ve fantastic neighbours and there’s a lovely positive vibe around the place.

“We need to keep our social distance of course but we also need to make sure we keep making people smile. There are so many people who are in social isolation in a house by themselves. People are so nervous and a smile can make a big difference. Especially if people are on their own right now, day and night.”

Like many businesses across the country, Ms Murphy’s business, Red Balloon, based in Ballincollig, has felt the effects of the Covid-19 shutdown due to the cancellation of many events and social distancing restrictions.

“We’re working on a plan to do a courier delivery service because we can’t deliver balloons ourselves, we’re a non-essential service, but we can send them out,” says Jenny. “We’re looking at sending out balloons in boxes so people can still receive them, because even though we are in this time, people are still having birthdays and celebrations.”

It’s important to keep celebrating events like birthdays and anniversaries, she believes.

“There’s two days between my neighbours’ birthdays, they turned 13 and 15 respectively. It was lovely being able to send them balloons. Two weeks ago, I couldn’t give my mum balloons because she lives in another part of the county and I couldn’t travel out to her. So I thought, ok we need to do something.”

Red Balloon is working on setting up the service via its website, she adds.

“Hopefully we will have it up very quickly.”

Jess Casey

Irish Olympians reach out to asylum seekers and refugees

Olympians, asylum-seekers and refugees are virtually coming together every week to exercise thanks to an innovative project led by former Irish Olympian Claire Lambe.

A member of the Sanctuary Runners’ Movement, which uses running and exercise to bring together those in Direct Provision with the rest of Irish society, Lambe gives #SanctuaryStrength exercise classes online each Saturday morning with hundreds logging on to stay in shape.

And what’s more, she’s roped in fellow Olympians to film videos in their homes and back gardens which Sanctuary Runners can access during the week.

“The Sanctuary Runners’ now has over 2,000 members across Ireland with about a quarter coming from Direct Provision centres. Normally we’d meet up to run every week but because of the Covid19 crisis that’s not possible – so I thought why not use technology to connect people and ensure they stay fit and healthy during this – even if they are living in the confined space of a Direct Provision centre.”

Each Saturday morning at 11am Sanctuary Runners (both Irish and in Direct Provision) log into Zoom for a half hour of energetic exercise hosted by Claire Lambe.

“Its incredible, we feel connected even though we are all apart,” explained Sanctuary Runner Deborah Oniah.

Living in Direct Provision in Cork she added: “Its very difficult for many in Direct Provision to exercise during this crisis and energy levels can drop but the #SanctuaryStrength class really lifts us, makes us stronger and lets us know there are people thinking of us and loving us. You don’t need lots of space to do the workout and its recorded and sent to us so we can do it over and over again during the week.”

Other Irish Olympians have joined the #SanctuaryStrength initiative as Claire Lambe explains:

“Olympic Silver medallist Annalise Murphy sent us a workout last week from her back garden which we were able to share with everyone. Thomas Barr, Sanita Puspure and Natalya Coyle have also filmed exercises and we’re so grateful to them. And Ciarán O’Lionáird is sending some exercises all the way from the States. We hope to add some more well-known names in the weeks ahead.”

Graham Clifford, founder of the Sanctuary Runners, said the #SanctuaryStrength initiative enables people to show solidarity, friendship and respect to those in Direct Provision during the Covid 19 crisis.

“For people living in Direct Provision the ability to exercise now will be greatly diminished. And people in centres are stressed because the chance of catching the virus is greater than for the rest of us. Many are living in confined spaces, sharing bedrooms, bathrooms, eating areas and so on. This enables people to exercise, to feel that virtual hand of friendship over their shoulder.

"We also have all of our Irish Sanctuary Runners – people exercising together as families from their kitchens, hallways, bedrooms, back gardens and even farms. Claire, and all the other Olympians, are making a massive impact to the lives of so many people through this. This is the epitome of the Olympic Spirit.”

If you would like to join the Sanctuary Runners, and take part in the #SanctuaryStrength exercise sessions drop us an email to info@sanctuaryrunners.ie

Lions Clubs pledge to raise €100k for 'Hero Shield' visors

Lions Clubs have pledged to raise up to €100,000 in order to fund 200,000 'Hero Shield' face visors.

The project, led by James O'Sullivan of Macroom Lions Club, will see the visors distributed free of charge to frontline health workers around the country.

It has gained the support of the 106 Lions Clubs in Ireland.

So far €20,000 has been raised including €10,000 from the Cork clubs and a further €10,000 in match funding from the District Humanitarian Fund.

"Twenty companies across the country are giving their time, talents and tools free of charge to produce these visors which are manufactured here in Ireland, are certified and meet EU Standards," said organiser James O'Sullivan.

"Covid-19 teams North and South have already approved the Lions Hero Shields.

"An Garda Síochána, Hospitals and, Care Homes North and South across the country have been contacted and are anxious to take delivery of our PPE's as soon as possible.

"The need is clear as statistics show front line staff account for almost a quarter of the Covid-19 cases in Ireland."

The visors are manufactured in Ireland by Hero Shield, a new not-for-profit collective of companies, and are certified as meeting all relevant EU standards.

The HSE has already noted that, as the visor has no moving parts, it is easier to sterilise and reuse than many existing solutions.

Lions Clubs District Governor Bernard Black said that the project enables Lion Clubs to make "a meaningful contribution to the battle against Covid-19 in Ireland."

The Hero Shield will be available free to HSE and An Garda Síochána personnel in the Republic of Ireland and NHS and PSNI personnel in Northern Ireland.

Cork GAA club raises thousands for PPE for hospital and nursing home

A Cork GAA club is hosting a one-off gig to raise €3,000 for local hospitals.

St Michael's members Sarah Carroll and Leah Coughlan have organised a Kenny Live Facebook gig this Saturday, April 18.

They are hoping to raise €3,000 to help Mercy Hospital and St Luke's Nursing Home, Blackrock to buy much-needed PPE for their staff to help protect them and their patients from the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday morning just one day after the GoFundMe page was set up, they had raised almost two-thirds of their fundraising goal.

Sarah and Leah are asking anyone who tuned into the gig to donate a minimum of €5.

"We, as a club and a community, would like to raise a few bob to help keep our critical workers - who are already sacrificing so much - safe from Covid-19," the pair said.

You can tune into the gig this Saturday on the club's Facebook page from 8pm.

You can make a donation on their GoFundMe page