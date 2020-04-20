News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: 2019 Roses and Rose Escorts run worldwide socially distance relay

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 07:53 AM

Welcome to Chapter Five of the Irish Examiner's #CoronavirusSolidarity diary.

Every week we will be highlighting for posterity those stories which capture the unique community spirit of Ireland's response to the ongoing crisis. Please let us know about community initiatives which have been set up to offer support to those most impacted by the crisis or examples of people who are going above and beyond the call of duty. Tag us at @irishexaminer and use #CoronavirusSolidarity.

Read Chapter One here.

Read Chapter Two here.

Read Chapter Three here.

Read Chapter Four here.

Read Chapter Five here.

Monday, April 20

The 2019 Roses and Rose Escorts rallied together from the four corners of the globe over the weekend to run a socially distance relay in aid of Pieta House.

Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: 2019 Roses and Rose Escorts run worldwide socially distance relay

Each participant, from Washington DC to Galway, documented themselves running/walking for an hour before passing the digital baton to the next person.

This was done over 13 hours until they reached their goal of 466KM, the distance from Malin Head to Mizen Head.

The worldwide event took place instead of the planned Darkness into Light walks.

Pieta House called for as many people as possible to take part and so far have raised over 70K.

More on this topic

Safety steps ‘not being missed out’ during coronavirus vaccine developmentSafety steps ‘not being missed out’ during coronavirus vaccine development

96-year-old who battled Covid-19 'not going anywhere until I’ve sorted a few things out'96-year-old who battled Covid-19 'not going anywhere until I’ve sorted a few things out'

Covid-19 testing kits sent to British overseas territory St HelenaCovid-19 testing kits sent to British overseas territory St Helena

'We can’t lose a single inch of ground': Infectious diseases expert warns public against complacency 'We can’t lose a single inch of ground': Infectious diseases expert warns public against complacency


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus