Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: 2019 Roses and Rose Escorts run worldwide socially distance relay

Welcome to Chapter Five of the Irish Examiner's #CoronavirusSolidarity diary.

Every week we will be highlighting for posterity those stories which capture the unique community spirit of Ireland's response to the ongoing crisis. Please let us know about community initiatives which have been set up to offer support to those most impacted by the crisis or examples of people who are going above and beyond the call of duty. Tag us at @irishexaminer and use #CoronavirusSolidarity.

Read Chapter One here.

Read Chapter Two here.

Read Chapter Three here.

Read Chapter Four here.

Read Chapter Five here.

Monday, April 20

The 2019 Roses and Rose Escorts rallied together from the four corners of the globe over the weekend to run a socially distance relay in aid of Pieta House.

Each participant, from Washington DC to Galway, documented themselves running/walking for an hour before passing the digital baton to the next person.

This was done over 13 hours until they reached their goal of 466KM, the distance from Malin Head to Mizen Head.

The worldwide event took place instead of the planned Darkness into Light walks.

Pieta House called for as many people as possible to take part and so far have raised over 70K.