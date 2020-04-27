Welcome to Chapter Five of the Irish Examiner's #CoronavirusSolidarity diary.

Every week we will be highlighting for posterity those stories which capture the unique community spirit of Ireland's response to the ongoing crisis. Please let us know about community initiatives which have been set up to offer support to those most impacted by the crisis or examples of people who are going above and beyond the call of duty. Tag us at @irishexaminer and use #CoronavirusSolidarity.

Monday, April 27

By Press Association

Around 200 families have taken part in a socially-distanced mass dance in Dublin.

Spaces were marked out eight feet apart, the organiser said.





The event was held at a complex of flats in Ringsend and was the brain child of Danika Hopkins and Rebecca Larkin.

Her husband Michael Larkin, 52, said: “It is very important because I have got five kids and we are on lock down like everyone else.

“Everyone is fed up so it is to entertain our flat complex.”

A two-kilometre limit applies for exercise.

Mr Larkin added: “It is really for the kids and the older folk.

“It is really good for their mental health and wellbeing.”