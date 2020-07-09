News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Coronavirus: Six more deaths announced as health officials confirm 23 more cases

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health
By Joel Slattery
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 06:21 PM

Six more people have died having contracted Covid-19, health officials have announced.

This evening's announcement means there has now been a total of 1,743 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There are also 23 new confirmed cases of the virus - meaning the total cases since the outbreak began is now 25,565.

Fifteen of the latest cases are travel-related, the National Public Health Emergency Team, said.

Meanwhile, 29% of Irish people over the age of 16 have downloaded the Covid Tracer App, the Department of Health have said.

"We are at 1,071,581 downloads of the (app)," a tweet from department read, saying they aim to surpass 30% this evening.

Earlier today, authorities in Belfast announced no further coronavirus-related deaths in the North.

