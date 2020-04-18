Coronavirus: Simon Coveney criticises the 'false info' relating to outbreak on social media

The Tánaiste says fake news has been particularly prevalent this week.

Simon Coveney says there have been separate false reports pretending to be from him and the Chief Medical Officer.

"Last few days saw a lot of false info on social media," he wrote, citing, amongst other examples, a letter pertaining from the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, telling publicans that their premises will remain closed until the end of the summer.

The claims were dismissed as false.

Last few days saw a lot of false info on social media: a fake CMO letter, a fake memo from me on ending restrictions, a fake photo of workers, false info on WHO and more! Please be careful where u get your Info on #COVID19 -we have good mainstream media, take your lead from them! https://t.co/EGPN5o7AO6 — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) April 18, 2020

Mr Coveney made the comments as the Secretary-General of the United Nations described misinformation as "a poison putting more lives at risk".