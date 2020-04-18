News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Simon Coveney criticises the 'false info' relating to outbreak on social media

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 18, 2020 - 06:53 PM

The Tánaiste says fake news has been particularly prevalent this week.

Simon Coveney says there have been separate false reports pretending to be from him and the Chief Medical Officer.

"Last few days saw a lot of false info on social media," he wrote, citing, amongst other examples, a letter pertaining from the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, telling publicans that their premises will remain closed until the end of the summer.

The claims were dismissed as false.

Mr Coveney made the comments as the Secretary-General of the United Nations described misinformation as "a poison putting more lives at risk".

