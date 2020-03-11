Coronavirus: Schools told not to close unless instructed by Department

Coronavirus in brief

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan has written to schools around the country telling them not to close unless there are specifically told to by the Department of Health.

He said that schools that did close did so after they were included in the "contact tracing" of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Dr Holohan also called on schools to only take action which was "proportionate, necessary and based on specific public health advice" - adding that they should feel assured by the work being done by public health professionals.

"You will be aware that Ireland now has twenty four confirmed cases of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland," he said.

"You will also be aware that as part of the contact tracing process a number of schools have been asked to close for 14 days in order to prevent the possible spread of infection.

The closing of these schools was a decision made on public health grounds after a thorough risk assessment deemed it appropriate. All other schools will remain open.

"Given that Covid-19 is a new disease it is understandable that its emergence may give rise to anxiety and fear. These factors can also give rise to harmful stereotypes.

"It is essential that any decisions regarding responses to Covid-19 are proportionate, necessary and based on specific public health advice. No other response is appropriate.

"Please be assured that public health professionals will contact you if there is any action to be taken in relation to your school and students. You should not take unilateral action. "

Dr Holohan reminded schools and the general public to continue to follow HSE.ie and Gov.ie/health for the latest health advice in relation to the disease.