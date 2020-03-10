Coronavirus: Ryanair and Aer Lingus cancel flights to Italy; Trinity to deliver online lectures

By Joel Slattery and Eoin English

Ryanair and Aer Lingus are suspending all Italian flights because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Aer Lingus will stop flying to and from Italy tomorrow, while Ryanair will continue to operate flights until midnight on Friday.

Both airlines say they have contacted affected passengers.

Ryanair has assured that it will offer refunds and free flight changes for those wishing to leave or return to Italy before Friday.

It comes as a worker at Apple Computer's European headquarters in Cork has tested positive for coronavirus.

The worker was tested for the virus after leaving the office as soon as they felt unwell last week.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we wanted you to know that we've asked those employees who were in the immediate working environment with the individual to self-isolate and not come into the office for an initial 48-hour period," staff were told in an email.

Elsewhere, four new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number to 16.

A sixth person confirmed to have the virus has died in the UK today.

Trinity to deliver lecturers online for rest of semester

By Kevin O'Neill

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) is to conduct all lectures online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Trinity College Dublin, file photo.

Further measures may be necessary in the future, the university said in a statement.

From tomorrow morning, all lectures will be delivered online instead of in a lecture hall but tutorials, seminars and laboratory practicals will continue to be given in their current format.

"This will allow Trinity to maintain continuity of teaching and learning while minimizing the need to bring together students in large groups," TCD said in a statement.

In addition, access to the Book of Kells exhibition and the Old Library, the Science Gallery and the Douglas Hyde Gallery has been stopped as of this afternoon.

Both of these measures are being taken in the interests of your health and well-being and to decrease any potential impacts on the larger community.

"The decisions are based on the concept of social distancing which has been recommended by many experts. Our goal is to decrease the number of instances that lead to students, staff, and visitors coming together in large groups in close proximity with each other."

READ MORE Coronavirus: Government advising against all travel to Italy

Ryanair suspends all Italian flights until April

By Greg Murphy

Ryanair has announced that they will suspend all flights to, from and within Italy.

The move comes as the Italian government put the entire country on lock down in an effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

From Wednesday, March 11, Ryanair will suspend all domestic Italian flights and from Friday, March 13, all international flights will also be suspended.

The freeze will be in place until Wednesday, April 8 for both.

In a statement, the airline said that all affected passengers will receive an email informing them of the details of the cancellations.

Passengers affected by the suspension will be able to "choose between a full refund or a travel credit that can be redeemed on Ryanair flights in the next 12 months."

By Greg Murphy

Norwegian to cancel 3,000 flights and introduce 'significant' temporary layoffs amid coronavirus spread

Norwegian are preparing to cancel 3,000 flights (15%) between mid-March and mid-June in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The company has also introduced temporary layoffs for a "significant share" of its workforce.

The measures are being put in place to do a reduced demand on future bookings with the airline.

Jacob Schram, CEO of Norwegian, said that this is a "critical time for the aviation industry."

He said: “Unfortunately, cancellations will affect a significant share of our colleagues at Norwegian.