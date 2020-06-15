Coronavirus: Principals want info on how schools can safely reopen

Frustrated primary school principals say they are fed up waiting for the Government to issue a guide on how schools can safely reopen.

The National Principals' Forum, a lobby group consisting of primary principals, has drawn up its own guidelines which, it says, require immediate consideration before schools can reopen. It includes demands for more information on cleaning, hygiene, and work practices, but also clarity regarding breaks and playtime for pupils and how teachers should respond to misbehaviour, such as a child intentionally coughing on another student.

Last week, Education Minister Joe McHugh said primary pupils would only be able to attend school one day a week if the two-metre social distancing rules remain in place. He said "blended learning" from home would be used on the other days.

The principals' forum described the information from the department as "shocking in its lack of detail". They say they have been given "no clarity" by the Minister and they criticised the timing of the information being released on a Friday evening.

Responding to this, the forum has published a 17-page document calling for considerations on 22 different elements of the reopening process.

This includes everything from hand hygiene and general cleaning to pupil capacity, arrivals and collections at schools, distance learning, curriculum changes and policies on visitors to the school. They are also seeking specific rules regarding the amount of time spent in the yard and how this is supervised, behavioural issues, and mental health.

In terms of monitoring pupils on their return to schools, the forum asks whether they will be responsible for taking and recording temperatures, while they also ask a number of questions regarding PPE, such as whether gloves, masks or visors will be needed and, if so, where they will be sourced.

The forum also called for a centralised procurement process to buy traffic cones, non-touch sanitisers, sanitising gel, thermometers, masks and gloves for schools, ensuring better pricing and easing pressure on boards of management.

The forum calls for schools to put together committees to manage the return to school, and urges the Department to provide training and funding to establish one staff member as "a Covid-19 link person" for schools.

Meanwhile, the president of the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI), Seamus Lahart, said teachers will only return to work when it is safe to do so. Mr Lahart told RTÉ's Today with Sarah McInerney that teachers want to return to work and will work with the Department to ensure it happens sooner rather than later.

When asked if the Government were to decide it is more important for children to return to school than to observe physical distancing, would teachers return to work, Mr Lahart said he could not see how physical distancing guidelines could be ignored in the classroom, but that the union will see what the best international advice is and the experience in other countries where schools have reopened.

He said schools are a workplace and, like other workplaces, may be subject to social distancing guidelines: "We are available to discuss the safest way to get back to school. We want to do it and will do it when it is safe to do so."

He said if the health authorities say it is safe to return to a classroom with 30 pupils then they will do so.