Coronavirus: People visiting 'retail and recreation' centres drops 83%

The number of people visiting shopping centres, cinemas, cafés and restaurants has slumped by 83% as new data reveals just how much the lives of citizens has changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Using location data gleaned from users of its technology, Google has begun publishing mobility reports for some 131 countries around the globe.

The technology giant said it has begun compiling the information in response to public health officials who have highlighted that the type of information used in its products like Google Maps could be helpful as they make critical decisions with respect to social distancing measures to combat COVID-19.

The material gathered in the reports is from Google users who have consented to having the company use their location data.

The first reports show how visits and length of stay at different places on March 29 have changed compared to a baseline figure taken for the same day of the week between January 3 and February 6.

READ MORE Ibec calls for further Government measures to tackle Covid-19 fallout

In Ireland, the data reveals that a dramatic 83% drop in travel to places classified as 'Retail and Recreation' spaces. These are listed as restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, theme parks, museums, libraries, and movie theaters.

Separately, visits to outlets in the grocery and pharmacy sector have fallen by 37%. This sector includes grocery markets, food warehouses, farmers markets, speciality food shops, drug stores, and pharmacies.

Visits to places like national parks, public beaches, marinas and public gardens have fallen by 59%, while footfall to public transport hubs such as bus and train stations is down some 78%.

Visits to workplaces is down 52%. Unsurprisingly, mobility trends in places or residence are up 19%.