Coronavirus: Over 6,000 confirmed cases in Ireland as 25 more deaths announced

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has surpassed 6,000, figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team reveal.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan also announced 25 more deaths, bringing the number of people who have contracted the virus to die to 235.

There are also 365 new confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic, bringing the total to 6,074.

Of the deaths just announced, there were 13 in the east of the country, eight in the north, two in the south and two in the west.

There were 15 males and 10 females who died and the median age of the most recently reported deaths is 80, according to the NPHET.

They also announced that 147 people with the virus remain in ICU while 27 people who were in ICU have died and 53 have been discharged.

Some decent info: 147 people remain in ICU, 27 have died, 53 have been discharged to date, 80% of cases had an underlying condition, with a median age of 61 #iestaff — Cianan Brennan (@ciananbrennan) April 8, 2020

More than half of all confirmed cases of the virus (3,268) are in Dublin.

Earlier today, there were five new deaths announced in the North, bringing the total there to 78.

Those were five of the 938 more deaths related to the virus in the UK.The UK's Department of Health says the total number of deaths now stands at 7,097 there.

Figures released earlier today showed Ireland's trade deficit for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is the seventh largest in the EU.

While 63% of Ireland's imports come from the EU, the State is heavily reliant on other markets, too, most notably the USA and China.