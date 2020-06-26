Coronavirus: One more death announced in North, officials announce

One further person has died of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Another four people have also tested positive for the virus.

There are now 1,538 cases across the region, and 548 deaths.

Elsewhere in the UK, the proportion of Covid-19 patients in hospital who are dying is falling in England, research suggests.

The University of Oxford’s Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine studied deaths in hospital in England and found that the number of people in hospital with coronavirus is reducing by 2.4% every day – halving every 29 days.

The number of deaths is also reducing by 4.3% per day – halving every 16 days.