News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: One more death announced as 24 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Coronavirus: One more death announced as 24 new cases confirmed in Ireland
By Joel Slattery
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 05:58 PM

One more death connected with the outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed, health officials have announced.

There has now been a total of 1,742 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Twenty-four new confirmed cases of the virus have been confirmed, bringing the total up to 25,538 confirmed cases.

There were no deaths announced today in the North.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Meanwhile, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer announced that over 540,000 person have signed up for the Covid Tracker App.

More on this topic

Central Bank Governor issues warning over 'blanket approach' to mortgage lendingCentral Bank Governor issues warning over 'blanket approach' to mortgage lending

Covid Tracker App to have 'significant impact' in slowing the spread of the virus, Ronan Glynn saysCovid Tracker App to have 'significant impact' in slowing the spread of the virus, Ronan Glynn says

Principals warn against foreign holidays for students this summerPrincipals warn against foreign holidays for students this summer

Mothers gather outside Dáil in call for extension of maternity leaveMothers gather outside Dáil in call for extension of maternity leave

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up