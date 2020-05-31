Coronavirus: One death and seven cases in Northern Ireland today

There has been one reported Covid-19 death in the North today, officials have said.

On Sunday, Stormont’s health department said one more person had died from Covid-19 related illness, bringing the overall death toll to 523.

An extra seven positive cases brought the mainly hospital-related number of cases to 4,716.

Earlier today, Arlene Harris said that ministers are acutely aware of the coronavirus crisis facing care homes in the North.

More than half of all Covid-19 deaths have occurred among frail and elderly care home residents.

Providers have previously voiced concern about the provision of personal protective equipment and staffing levels amid the pandemic.

Measures have been taken by the devolved administration in Belfast in response.

Stormont’s First Minister Mrs Foster told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday: “If we have a low number of deaths in the first place, then understandably you are going to have a concentration where there are old and vulnerable people.

“We are very, very conscious of the difficulties in care homes.

“We will look back and there will be plenty of time to look back at how we dealt with this virus.”