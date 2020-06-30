Coronavirus: One death and 11 more cases confirmed in Ireland

There has been one new Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland today, officials have announced.

The total number of deaths from the disease is 1,736.

The Department of Health has also announced that there have been 11 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

There is now a total of 25,473 confirmed cases in Ireland.

“Today marks six months since the WHO first received reports of what we now know to be Covid-19," said Dr Tony Holohan.

“Since then, there have been 10 million cases and 500,000 deaths reported worldwide.

We know more about this virus and how to limit its spread than we did 6 months ago. It is very important that we keep up the national effort to reduce the impact of this disease in our country.

As of midnight yesterday, 429,698 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 24,607 tests were carried out. Of these, 116 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.

“Each person should risk assess their own environment to inform their personal decisions and actions during this pandemic," said Dr Ronan Glynn.

“We know how this virus spreads, we know the public health behaviours required to protect ourselves and others, we must continue to be aware of the disease and limit its spread.”