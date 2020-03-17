Coronavirus: Number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland hits 62

Increasing numbers of coronavirus cases are being detected in Northern Ireland.

The latest total at 2pm on Tuesday was 62, including 10 new positive cases.

The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 1,338.

Testing of patients in Northern Ireland has resulted in 10 new positive cases for Coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62.https://t.co/YNFAcqFrEc#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YLKW2kAUOj — Department of Health (@healthdpt) March 17, 2020

The UK's Department of Health has repeated advice to those with mild symptoms – a new persistent cough and/or fever – to stay at home and self-isolate.

“They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals,” a spokesman said.

Stormont Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said there will be an “upscaling” of communications to the public from the Executive about its response to Covid-19.

“Keeping communities across the North safe at this very concerning time is my priority and I want to reassure the public that my department is doing everything it can to ensure essential services and connections are maintained for those using and reliant on our infrastructure network,” she said.

Queen’s University and Ulster University have announced they will close their campuses for teaching and social activities, with staff encouraged to work from home.

The Major Incident Team have decided to close the campus for teaching until further notice. Updates: • Teaching • Student Accommodation & Travel • Working From Home • Study Areas • Facilities • Social Distancing • Wellbeing Services FAQs👉🏽 https://t.co/R6qfESdaDu pic.twitter.com/P6p620fxpb — Queen's University Belfast 🎓 (@QUBelfast) March 17, 2020

The North West 200 road races in May are the latest major event to be impacted by the outbreak.

They have been postponed on the advice and guidance of Government and public health officials, representatives of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, and the sport’s governing body, organisers said.

“Today’s decision has been based upon the advice and guidance received. Our paramount desire is to act responsibly and do all we can to protect everyone from the threat posed by the virus,” organisers said.

However, schools currently remain open in Northern Ireland.