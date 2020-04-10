Coronavirus: 'Nobody knows' when life will be back to normal, Taoiseach admits

The Taoiseach says "nobody knows" when life will return to normal after Covid-19.

Speaking on Friday evening, Leo Varadkar announced the restrictions on movement to fight the spread of Coronavirus have been extended for another three weeks.

The initial restrictions, which were taken on advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team, will now remain in place until May 5.

Mr Varadkar was unable to give a date for when the restrictions would be lifted.

"I know many of us would like to know when things will go back to normal, when life will be as it was," he said.

"We are working towards that time, and planning carefully so that we get there safely.

The truth is, nobody knows when that will be or how our lives will be different when it comes.

"All we can do for now is take one day at a time."

The government announced the extension, which includes a ban on non-essential travel, exercise only within 2km of your home, and only leaving your household to purchase or deliver food or medicines, at a government briefing ahead of the Easter Holiday.

"I encourage people not to visit their family over the next three weeks," Leo Varadkar said.

We're trying to confine the virus to households and make sure it stays there.

"Today’s message is that we cannot be complacent and we cannot lose focus. "What we are doing is difficult, but it is making a difference, so we have to keep going.

"We need to persevere and we need to maintain our discipline and resolve.

Stay strong, stay safe and stay at home.

Health and public officials say there is evidence that the restrictions are working, as the direct contacts of an infected person on average has reduced from 20 to three, and where previously one person infected four others, it is now approaching one.

"I know it is very difficult," Mr Varadkar added.

"But every sacrifice that we make is helping save lives, and are making a difference.

We have slowed the spread of the virus considerably, but unfortunately we have not stopped the spread.

The government hopes that after three weeks, the State will be able to unwind the lock-down in stages, but cannot guarantee that will happen, with Mr Varadkar noting it will depend on how the public respond and continue the effort to slow infection.

The Irish government will be watching other European states who have eased their restrictions closely, as the major concern remains that the virus could re-emerge if restrictions are dropped too early.