Coronavirus: No new deaths in Ireland, officials announce

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer
By Joel Slattery
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 05:34 PM

There are no new Covid-19 related deaths on the island of Ireland today.

The announcement came from the National Public Health Emergency Team as they announced 11 new cases in the Republic.

It is the second time in three days officials in Dublin were able to announce no new deaths here after one further death was announced yesterday.

The death total is currently at 1,738, according to health officials while Ireland has had 25,542 confirmed cases of the virus.

It comes as health officials in the North announced [burl=1009996no further deaths there[/burl] earlier this afternoon.

