Coronavirus: No new deaths and one case in the North

No new deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed in the North today.

Just one new case has been reported.

The total number of cases in the region is 5,724, while the death toll remains at 547.

The North's Department of Health dashboard now includes tests carried out over a number of recent weeks through regional test centres, mobile test units and home testing kits from April 29.

Yesterday, there were six Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The death toll from the disease in the Republic is now 1,726.

It was also announced that there were five new confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

There is now a total of 25,396 cases in the country.

