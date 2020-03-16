News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Next seven days is key to Ireland's fight against Covid-19 says Chief Medical Officer

Coronavirus: Next seven days is key to Ireland's fight against Covid-19 says Chief Medical Officer
Dolan O'Hagan
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 03:25 PM

The next seven days are vital in the fight to avoid a spike in severe Covid-19 cases which could potentially overwhelm the health service.

Writing this afternoon the Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, Tony Holohan, said the next week would be key in Ireland's fight to flatten the curve of Coronavirus cases.

In a thread published on twitter Mr Holohan listed eight ways that the people of Ireland can play their part in the battle to flatten the curve of cases requiring hospitalisation.

They were:

  • 1. Reduce your social contacts – see only a handful of people in your network
  • 2. Distance yourself 2 metres from people in shops & supermarkets
  • 3. Stop shaking hands or hugging when you say hello
  • 4. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth
  • 5. Wash your hands regularly and practice cough and sneeze hygiene
  • 6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • 7. Check on your vulnerable family members and neighbours
  • 8. Work from home where possible

READ MORE

Pharmacists implementing social distancing as HSE advises people to continue taking their medication

Mr Holohoan's appeal comes as it emerged the new system for referring patients to get tested for coronavirus has crashed.

GPs have said thousands of people have been ringing their practices this morning, meaning many cannot get through.

READ MORE

System to refer patients for Covid-19 test struggling to cope with demand

More on this topic

Measures introduced to protect wards of court during crisisMeasures introduced to protect wards of court during crisis

Anxious times...These tips might helpAnxious times...These tips might help

Associations assure public about fuel and utilities supply during Covid-19 outbreakAssociations assure public about fuel and utilities supply during Covid-19 outbreak

Boy, 14, held on criminal damage charge as mother awaits Covid-19 resultsBoy, 14, held on criminal damage charge as mother awaits Covid-19 results


CoronavirusCovid 19TOPIC: Coronavirus