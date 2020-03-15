Coronavirus: Micheál Martin 'ready to step up' and form majority government with Fine Gael

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said he is “ready to step up” and form a majority government with Fine Gael because that is what the country needs.

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Martin said the coronavirus crisis expedites the need for a change of government given the scale of the decisions that need to be taken.

“My own view is that it needs to be expedited. The economic consequences of this, the big decisions that simply have to be taken, need a full government with all ministers accountable to the Dáil,” he said.

“In terms of large amounts of money that are going to be spent, and coordinating a national action plan in dealing with the virus, that is needed, because this is going to be with us for quite some time," he said.

We need a government that knows it will be there for some time, not just for three months, for six months but a government which knows it will be there for four or five years.

Speaking to Gavan Reilly on Newstalk's On the Record programme, he said he made the call two weeks ago, even though some from within his own party did not agree, for a government with a majority to be formed.

“I am up for it, at moments such as this you have to step up to the plate and make sure a government with a majority is formed.

Mr Martin would not be drawn on weekend media reports that the Greens are about to pull out of talks, but said there are other groups in the Dáil willing to play their part.

He said Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will continue with their talks this week. “But I cannot understate the enormity of the challenge facing us,” he said.

He said we need to get broad priorities agreed and get a government in place as opposed to a full set of negotiations for a programme for government.