Coronavirus: Meath GAA club player tests positive for virus

By Louise Walsh
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 11:04 AM

A Meath GAA club has confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Another player from Simonstown Gaels GFC in Navan is in self-isolation for two weeks after the pair went on a recent holiday to Italy.

In a statement, club chairman Mel O'Rourke said: "We wish to inform all concerned that on 10th March, a member of the club tested positive for Covid-19

"This member is an adult player who recently went on holiday in Italy and we wish the club member a full and speedy recovery.

Coronavirus in brief

"The player was one of two players from the club on the trip abroad. In advance of their return these players were requested by team management to undertake and readily agree to a period of two weeks of self-isolation

The second player is still in isolation and currently showing no signs of symptoms. Neither player has visited the club since their return.

"The club informed the HSE and the county board of this developement and is seeking advice and guidance from the HSE as we believe that our duty of care to our members and community in general is of paramount importance.

"We take this opportunity to ask that everyone respect the privacy of the players in question and their families and also ask that members acquire their information from reliable and verified sources."

