Coronavirus: Lockdown restrictions eased across Ireland today

Phase Two of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions comes into force from today.

Many shops will open, while people's travel limits have been significantly extended.

From today, the advice from Government remains working from home where possible and avoiding unnecessary journeys.

However, people's travel area has been significantly extended - it's been changed from a 5km radius around your home to anywhere within your own county or 20km from your house - whichever is further.

Groups of up to six can meet outdoors or indoors while observing social distancing.

While for those who have been cocooning - it is now possible for small groups of people to visit their homes, only while wearing face coverings and gloves.

Up to 25 friends and family will now be allowed to attend funerals, that has changed from 10 - which has been in place since mid-March.

Shops will be allowed re-open from today - however those in shopping centres will have to wait a bit longer.

They will be required to have staggered opening hours, while none will be allowed to open their doors until 10.30am.

And, from this morning public transport is being restored to pre-Covid levels, with the advice to not use during peak hours unless you are an essential worker - and to wear a face covering.

In the North, lockdown easements will also apply from today.

They include allowing those who are shielding to spend time outside with a person from another household, with social distancing observed.

Marriage and civil partnership ceremonies may take place outdoors with no more than 10 people in attendance, while the needs or welfare of animals can be tended to.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported on Monday that the final person known to have been infected had recovered.

The news swiftly led to the country’s government announcing all forms of public events can again take place without limitations or social distancing guidelines.

It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand, and Monday also marked the first time since late February there had been no active cases.