Coronavirus: Kerry's Puck Fair the latest event to be cancelled

The Puck Fair has been cancelled this year, the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement issued this afternoon, organisers confirmed that the event due to be held from August 10-12 will not take place until 2021.

"We have been monitoring the situation since the onset of the virus and as the health, wellbeing and safety of our visitors, volunteers and residents is paramount, and to comply with government legislation and guidelines, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all Puck Fair events this year," the statement said.

"We would like to thank the public in advance, for their ongoing support and cooperation in complying with Government legislation and the World Health Organization’s Health and Safety Guidelines.

"We look forward to bringing Puck Fair back to Killorglin in 2021."

According to a report in the Kerryman, the festival had never previously been cancelled in over 400 years.

The announcement came after it was earlier confirmed that the Rose of Tralee was also not going ahead in 2020.