Coronavirus: Island community puts itself in self-isolation

An island community off the coast of Co Donegal has put itself into self-isolation in a bid to combat the coronavirus.

Arranmore Island off the coast of Co Donegal

Arranmore Island, which has a population of around 450 people, is now asking people not to visit them until the end of March.

Islanders on the outcrop, which is 5kms off the mainland, say they are discouraging people from visiting them.

It's a far cry from last year when islanders wrote letters to communities in America and Australia asking people to settle on the island in order to turn back a declining population.

The campaign coincided with the opening of a digital hub on the island with high-speed broadband supporting 13 digital desks for remote working.

The hub, which was partly-funded by Three Ireland, features in a popular television advert which was shot on the island.

The 22 square-kilometre island cannot only be reached by boat and is serviced by two ferry companies.

A spokesperson for the Arranmore Ferry said the decision to discourage visitors coming discussions between a number of groups on the island.

A spokesperson said "Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 and following discussions with Comharchumann Oileán Árainn Mhór, CFFAM Árainn Mhór and other Island Community Groups, we have decided to discourage visitors to the island until the end of March."

"Please respect our wishes to safeguard the elderly and vulnerable people in our community and we will update as soon as we can."

The island's development co-op, An Comharchumann in association with other island-based community groups are liaising continuously with each other, with community representatives on other Irish islands and with individuals, regarding the Coronavirus.

A statement on the group's Facebook page said they are due to meet with representatives of the HSE tomorrow (MON) to discuss further precautions for the island.

"Árainn Mhór businesses/community organisations are following procedures & undertaking measures which reach beyond the recommended National Guidelines. Businesses and community organisations are closed but are closely monitoring events as they arise.

"Together with community groups and organisations on other offshore islands, we are seeking information and a specific strategy from the HSE for the islands. A meeting with island representatives and the HSE will take place on Monday 16 March when it is hoped that an islands strategy will be agreed and implemented.

Currently there is no official recommendation that islands be closed down. Whilst the movement of individuals can be discouraged, movement cannot be prevented at this time.

"In order for us to do what we can in the interest of our community, please adhere to guidelines recommended by the HSE. Updates will be issued regarding the outcome of the proposed meeting with the HSE on Monday 16 March. Go raibh maith agaibh."