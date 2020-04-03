Coronavirus: Irish University Association to replace traditional exams with external assessments

Irish universities are to replace traditional exams with a variety of assessments that will be conducted online.

The announcement was made by the Irish University Association, in response to the outbreak of Covid-19

The regular classroom-based written tests will be replaced with essays, reports, problem sheets, multiple-choice questions and other formats, the IAU announced.

"The seven universities represented by the IUA plan to complete arrangements for end of semester assessments within the next week," the group said in a statement.

"The primary objective of the universities is that students be able to successfully complete this semester and either graduate or progress to the next year of their studies.

"The universities recognise that this is a stressful time for students," they acknowledged.

As teaching has gone online many students have faced challenges, including studying in difficult conditions, caring for others and limited internet access for some.

In response to those challenges, flexible arrangements can be made in "exceptional" circumstances, the IUA said.

The seven third-level institutions under the IUA umbrella are; Dublin City University; Maynooth University; NUI Galway; Trinity College; University College, Cork; University College, Dublin; University of Limerick.