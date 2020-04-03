News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Irish University Association to replace traditional exams with external assessments

Coronavirus: Irish University Association to replace traditional exams with external assessments
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 03, 2020 - 03:34 PM

Irish universities are to replace traditional exams with a variety of assessments that will be conducted online.

The announcement was made by the Irish University Association, in response to the outbreak of Covid-19

The regular classroom-based written tests will be replaced with essays, reports, problem sheets, multiple-choice questions and other formats, the IAU announced.

"The seven universities represented by the IUA plan to complete arrangements for end of semester assessments within the next week," the group said in a statement.

"The primary objective of the universities is that students be able to successfully complete this semester and either graduate or progress to the next year of their studies.

"The universities recognise that this is a stressful time for students," they acknowledged.

As teaching has gone online many students have faced challenges, including studying in difficult conditions, caring for others and limited internet access for some.

In response to those challenges, flexible arrangements can be made in "exceptional" circumstances, the IUA said.

The seven third-level institutions under the IUA umbrella are; Dublin City University; Maynooth University; NUI Galway; Trinity College; University College, Cork; University College, Dublin; University of Limerick.

READ MORE

NUI Galway to hold virtual conferrings for over 300 medical graduates

More on this topic

HSE confirms no joint order with NI for protective kit as concerns raised over quality of new importsHSE confirms no joint order with NI for protective kit as concerns raised over quality of new imports

Analysts: Coronavirus to cost exchequer €30bn if lockdown extended beyond 12 weeksAnalysts: Coronavirus to cost exchequer €30bn if lockdown extended beyond 12 weeks

James McClean donates protective equipment to medics fighting coronavirusJames McClean donates protective equipment to medics fighting coronavirus

Funeral of boy, 13, who died with Covid-19 in UK held as close family self-isolateFuneral of boy, 13, who died with Covid-19 in UK held as close family self-isolate


TOPIC: Coronavirus