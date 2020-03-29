News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Irish tourists in Peru on way home

Coronavirus: Irish tourists in Peru on way home
By Joel Slattery
Sunday, March 29, 2020 - 08:44 PM

The Irish tourists who couldn't leave Peru due to the South American country being on lockdown are returning home, Táiniste Simon Coveney has said.

Mr Coveney said that the flight has left the capital city Lima as "work continues to get all remaining citizens home" amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs also revealed that people from over a dozen other EU countries are also returning home from Peru.

Irish guests were staying in a hotel in the country where a tourist, not from Ireland, tested positive for the virus.

The Irish people were initially unable to get out of the country as the government closed the border and had suspended flights.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

READ MORE

Covid-19 press conference: HSE confirms hospital intensive care units are NOT full

More on this topic

Sky Matters: Astronomy's unique perspective to ease Covid-19 worriesSky Matters: Astronomy's unique perspective to ease Covid-19 worries

Letter to the Editor: Self-isolation a luxury that will spare the pain of deathLetter to the Editor: Self-isolation a luxury that will spare the pain of death

Kane wants June cut-off for seasonKane wants June cut-off for season

Irish Examiner View: Information is the key to beating virusIrish Examiner View: Information is the key to beating virus


TOPIC: Coronavirus