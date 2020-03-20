Coronavirus: Ireland fighting war against a ‘silent and dangerous enemy’

The head of the HSE says Ireland is fighting a “war” against a “silent and dangerous” enemy as authorities begin mobilising thousands of volunteers to help the vulnerable.

People need to be on their guard against Covid-19 “every minute, every hour and every day” — even on Mother’s Day this weekend, advises CEO Paul Reid.

The warning comes as volunteer leaders and charities ramp up efforts to recruit helpers and prepare plans to feed, support, and reassure thousands of elderly and vulnerable people in isolation.

The HSE has increased its orders for ventilators and is in talks about using private hospitals for patients when a surge in cases happens. Mr Reid said: “I’m very conscious this a very anxious time for everyone.

We are entering into an uncertain, an unprecedented and unpredictable phase over the coming weeks.

"We are fighting a bit of a battle, even a war. It is a war against a silent and dangerous enemy. And it is not one we can win with armed forces, it is actually one that we can win with communities.”

Mr Reid said a surge in Covid-19 cases could be avoided if people follow guidelines about restricting the spread of the virus.

“Every minute, hour, and day” matters and people need to be vigilant, even this weekend on Mother’s Day, he and ministers warned.

Mr Reid has held talks with private hospitals and the HSE will use the capacity where needed.

The HSE boss warned people to follow social distancing guidelines if out walking this weekend and celebrating Mother’s Day.

“We can’t be lax on the guidance and the rules we have put in place for a day and it would be misleading of me to give any other impression that we just relax rules for a day for Mother’s Day,” he said.

Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring and community leaders also announced plans to attract thousands of volunteers around the country.

They could be asked to check on homes, deliver food, or provide emotional support to those who are isolated, and every volunteer would have a useful skill, said CEO Nina Arwitz of Volunteer Ireland. She said the country is mobilising an “army” of volunteers.

At the moment, we are signing people up. Let us know who you are [in need of help] and we will look after you.

A database of volunteers is being set up which will help, for example, to deliver meals on wheels, check on the elderly, and man emergency help phone lines. However, authorities warn householders not to give out banking details to strangers or even to let any volunteers into their homes.

Mr Reid outlined how 40,000 professionals and volunteers have come forward to help in healthcare.

The support group Alone is working with 50 NGOs and charities trying to support people in isolation, and also operates a helpline.

“More than ever, we see the value of community,” said its CEO Sean Moynihan.