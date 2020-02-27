News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Coronavirus: Ibec say virus won't have major impact on economy

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 06:51 AM

Ibec says it doesn't expect the coronavirus to have a major impact on the Irish economy.

The business group is anticipating growth in GDP of almost 4% this year in its latest economic outlook.

"We'll look back on this period in 12 months time and I don't think we'll notice in any material way that the virus disrupted the economy," said Fergal O'Brien from Ibec.

"Right now, definitely, it is having an impact on some businesses, there is no doubt about that. We see it in some of the supply chain issues, we're going to see it in some sectors of the economy.

We expect this to be a relatively short-felt impact but we think there'll be a catch-up when we return to normality.

Meanwhile, the outbreak has now spread to every continent apart from Antarctica.

The World Health Organisation has said, for the first time, that the virus is now growing at a faster rate outside of China.

In Ireland, the HSE is stepping up its campaign on the virus.

Posters, leaflets and HSE staff will be at ports and airports over the coming weeks.

TOPIC: Coronavirus

