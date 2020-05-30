News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Health officials announce nine more deaths in Ireland

By Joel Slattery
Saturday, May 30, 2020 - 05:27 PM

Nine more people who have contracted the coronavirus have died.

The latest deaths bring the total to 1,651.

The National Public Health Emergency Team have also announced 59 more confirmed cases, bringing the total to 24,929.

On Saturday, the North's Department of Health confirmed one more person had died from Covid-19, bringing the total toll in Northern Ireland to 522.

A further 13 positive cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing that tally to 4,709.

Further information from Nphet reveals:

  • 57% of confirmed cases are female, 43% are male
  • The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,279 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

Data analysis up to Thursday night, reveals 58% of cases are linked to close contact with a known case, 2% are linked to travel, 39% have no clear source.

READ MORE

HSE's Covid-19 contact tracing app field testing to begin next week

More on this topic

British government guidelines pave way for a behind closed doors return for elite sportBritish government guidelines pave way for a behind closed doors return for elite sport

Four arrested as police officer 'kicked in the face' while clearing crowd from Co Down beachFour arrested as police officer 'kicked in the face' while clearing crowd from Co Down beach

EU urges Trump to rethink American funding cut for WHOEU urges Trump to rethink American funding cut for WHO

Church urges inquiries into Covid-19 impact on nursing homes in IrelandChurch urges inquiries into Covid-19 impact on nursing homes in Ireland


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up