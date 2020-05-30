Coronavirus: Health officials announce nine more deaths in Ireland

Nine more people who have contracted the coronavirus have died.
The latest deaths bring the total to 1,651.
The National Public Health Emergency Team have also announced 59 more confirmed cases, bringing the total to 24,929.
On Saturday, the North's Department of Health confirmed one more person had died from Covid-19, bringing the total toll in Northern Ireland to 522.
A further 13 positive cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing that tally to 4,709.
Further information from Nphet reveals:
Data analysis up to Thursday night, reveals 58% of cases are linked to close contact with a known case, 2% are linked to travel, 39% have no clear source.