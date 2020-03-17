Coronavirus: Harris wants everyone 'on call for Ireland' as recruitment drive for medical workers commences

"Your country needs you."

That was the message from Health Minister Simon Harris who called on everyone in Ireland to do their part to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Harris sought to alleviate financial fears over testing, announcing all patients in Ireland are now eligible to free consultations for Covid-19 testing.

The decision was taken late on Monday night in order to ensure no disparity between medical card and non-medical card holders.

Also decided at the meeting was a recruitment drive for any eligible medical professionals who wish to begin work in a hospital in order to tackle the pandemic.

"Every newly graduated doctor in Ireland will be offered an internship here," Minister Simon Harris said.

"As you know, usually we have a certain number of places that we offer, over 700.

"This year we have what over a1,000 people looking for an internship.

We're making the decision today that everybody who wants an internship here every graduate doctor, who wants a job will get one.

"We want to hire everybody we can possibly find.

"We want people who perhaps retired in recent years to come back if they're able to.

"We want people who might be working part-time if they're able to work with us. We want student nurses, perhaps other students to take up roles in the health service even if they can't work as fully-fledged nurses.

We need literally all hands on deck, everybody working for Ireland.

"There will be no financial constraints, the health service can hire everybody and anybody that is suitably qualified to work in the Irish Public Health Service. I'm calling it 'On call for Ireland' because that's what it is.

"It is a call for our medical professionals, health care workers, to come help their country."

Anybody who applies online via the HSE website will be contacted and people will be interviewed over the phone in order to lessen social interactions.

READ MORE Student nurses should be paid for placements as they help to fight coronavirus, says TD

Ahead of Thursday's Dáil session, the Minister added the government is looking at additional powers due to the pandemic, with legislation being finalised on Tuesday.

These powers include the ability to detain those suspected of the virus, and the shutting down of events and gatherings.

"The legislation is already pretty extensive," he said.

"I should be clear is only for Covid-19, one is the power to actually shut down certain events and restrict certain travel if we really needed to.

"It's important to have that provision because we don't know where this pandemic is going to bring us in the coming days and weeks.

"The second one is anytime there's a public health emergency to detain the individual who has that infectious disease, it's very rarely used.

"There is obviously an issue with this virus that you might be suspected of having it before it confirmed and therefore it's prudent from a legal point of view that those powers apply to somebody who's suspected rather than just someone who has a diagnosis."

Mr Harris concluded that the pandemic would likely affect Ireland for months, and as a sociable people, it would be hard for people to be alone, and encouraged each person to have some community spirit while adhering to the health guidelines.

“I know people are worried," Mr Harris added.

I want people to know people are moving hell and high water to help but this is a national effort, everyone has to put their shoulder to the wheel.