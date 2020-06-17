News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Fear of second wave once air travel opens back up

Coronavirus: Fear of second wave once air travel opens back up
File image of a passenger in Dublin Airport.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 08:38 AM

A leading virologist claims Ireland could experience a second wave of Covid-19 cases once air travel increases.

The recent trend of a low number of cases is continuing, with just three deaths and 14 new cases confirmed in Ireland yesterday.

In the North, there was just one death and two new cases.

But Lindsay Broadbent, a virologist in Queen's University Belfast, fears there will be another surge in cases.

“The biggest risk factor for me would be travel and air travel,” she said.

“When those things start to open back up, we could see an increase in cases again which could cause a second wave.

“There are still very high rates of infections in some countries.

“So if we have travellers coming over from those countries, that could cause a second wave of infections.”

Yesterday, it was revealed that Kerry is the country’s only Covid-19 free county.

It has not recorded a new case since May 18, and according to the latest Cases Profile Last Update statistics from the Covid-19 Health Surveillance Monitor (Ireland), it reached the 28-day milestone on June 14.

READ MORE

People must spend €9 for 'substantial meal' for pubs to reopen

More on this topic

Serie A games to be streamed live on results website LiveScoreSerie A games to be streamed live on results website LiveScore

People must spend €9 for 'substantial meal' for pubs to reopenPeople must spend €9 for 'substantial meal' for pubs to reopen

Current economic challenges ‘just the end of the beginning’Current economic challenges ‘just the end of the beginning’

Irish business leaders more worried about Covid-19 fallout than their global peersIrish business leaders more worried about Covid-19 fallout than their global peers

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up