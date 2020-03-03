News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Coronavirus: 'Fast evolving situation' will be reviewed on day-to-day basis, Varadkar says

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 03:46 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the policy of containment with the spread of coronavirus may change to one of mitigation in the weeks ahead.

Following a Cabinet meeting, he said it is a “fast evolving situation” and it will be reviewed on a day-by-day basis.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh with Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar with Minister for Health Simon Harris talking to the media in Government Buildings about the Covid-19 coronavirus. Picture: RollingNews.ie
Minister for Education Joe McHugh with Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar with Minister for Health Simon Harris talking to the media in Government Buildings about the Covid-19 coronavirus. Picture: RollingNews.ie

However, ministers have agreed that large public gatherings, including this month's St Patrick's Day parade, should not be cancelled.

Ministers today were also briefed about the economic impacts of the virus and its spread around the globe.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told colleagues at the meeting that the spread of coronavirus could impact on economic growth. However, this would be a "blip" and the economy would "bounce back".

Education Minister Joe McHugh said health authorities are liaising with schools and that guidance has been issued to them about what to do in the event of any suspected cases of the virus.

A special Cabinet sub-committee on the virus will meet next Monday to again assess developments.

Mr Varadkar stressed that there has only been one infection here. But he admitted that a policy of “containment” may develop in the coming weeks to “mitigation” if patients need to be treated.

He also said that guidelines and criteria for mass gatherings are being considered. When asked about the St Patrick's Day parade on March 17, he said the government is currently “not advising anyone to cancel gatherings”.

TOPIC: Coronavirus

