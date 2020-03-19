Coronavirus: Distilleries to manufacture hand-sanitisers

Distilleries are producing hand-sanitiser to meet the unprecedented demand during the coronavirus crisis.

Irish Distillers, together with the Cork-based Mervue Laboratories, are the latest distillery to focus their resources away from barrel-aged whiskeys to urgently-needed sanitisers.

The Pernod Ricard-owned operation in Midleton counts Jameson, Method & Madness, and Midleton whiskey among its brands. It is to provide alcohol to health authorities free of charge.

Irish Distillers said it is hoping to help meet the “unprecedentedly high levels” of demand for alcohol gel.

“Earlier this week, Irish Distillers approached the Department of Health and the Health Service Executive (HSE) to inform them that we were in a position to help with this specific challenge,” said a spokesperson.

They are working with Mervue Laboratories, in Watergrasshill, on the production.

“Large-scale quantities of alcohol are being made available free of charge by Irish Distillers,” said the spokesperson.

“Production will commence immediately, with end product being delivered to the HSE’s supply centre thereafter, for distribution to hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

“We are committed to maintaining supply to the maximum levels possible for as long as possible.”

Irish Distillers are not the only alcohol manufacturer to do so. Clonakilty Distillery has announced it will manufacture hand-sanitiser, too.

CEO Michael Scully said they will produce a range of 63%-proof hand sanitisers, made to HSE specifications.

“Fortunately, we already have suitable, 500ml PET [polyethylene terephthalate] bottles and equipment in place, which means that we are ready to go into production immediately,” said Mr Scully. “We expect to have our first batch of 5,000 bottles ready within the next week.

We plan on offering the sanitiser for free to local charities and those most in need.

The company will supply the rest at cost, at first to the local community. This will also help keep employed staff from other parts of the business that have temporarily closed, including their visitor centre and Minke Gin School.

Listoke Distillery in Co Louth has switched its production from gin to alcohol gel, supplying the fire brigade in Dublin with 64%-proof aloe vera gel.

Internationally, other manufacturers are offering support, too. Scottish craft beer firm Brewdog, Scottish gin company Leith Gin, and other Pernod Ricard brands, including Absolut Vodka, are also to manufacture hand-sanitiser