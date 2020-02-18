News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Coronavirus: Department liaising with health authorities to repatriate Irish on cruise ship

The quarantined ship Diamond Princess is pictured through barbed wire at Yokohama port . Picture: Mayuko Isobe/Kyodo News via AP
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 08:01 AM

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is liasing with Japanese and Irish health authorities to discuss the repatriation of Irish people on board a cruise ship hit with coronavirus.

The Diamond Princess has been docked in Yokahama for the past two weeks with more than 400 people testing positive for the virus.

A British couple who were quarantined on the ship say they have tested positive and will now be sent to a health facility.

Irish passengers on board the quarantined cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, because of coronavirus are expected to be evacuated from the vessel this week.

Among the 3,700 passengers and crew is an Irish couple who were supposed to leave the vessel earlier this month.

The ship now has the biggest cluster of coronavirus outside China with 454 cases confirmed.

A further 99 tested positive on Monday and all of the ill passengers have been brought ashore to hospitals.

