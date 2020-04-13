Coronavirus: Death toll now at 365 as case numbers reach 10,647

The Department of Health has announced that 31 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, while there are more than 991 new cases of the disease.

527 of the newly confirmed cases were recorded at Irish labs while 465 cases were recorded at German labs.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) released the figures in a press conference this evening.

Today's deaths break down as the following:

26 deaths were located in the east of Ireland.

There were three deaths in the north-west of the country.

One death was recorded in the south of the country

One death was recorded in the west.

The median age of those who have died is 82-years-old.

13 of the 31 deaths confirmed today were men and 18 deaths were women.

The HSE said 25 of today's 31 confirmed Covid-19 deaths had underlying health conditions.

There have now been 365 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and there are a total of 10,647 number of cases.

247 of the 365 cases that resulted in death were admitted to hospital and 37 cases were admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU).

The HSE also released further information on the makeup of confirmed cases in Ireland.

The median age of confirmed cases is 48-years-old.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 5,006 with 53% of all cases.

Cork follows with the second-highest number of cases at 730 with 8% of all cases

1,849 cases or 20% have been hospitalised.

In a statement, the HSE said 2,489 cases are "associated" with healthcare workers.

Speaking today, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "Today marks a milestone in Ireland’s experience of Covid-19 as we see the number of confirmed cases exceed 10,000.

“The number of community cases of COVID-19 shows why we continue to need the public health measures that we currently have in place.

"I understand that the current restrictions are tough, especially during a bank holiday weekend when in normal circumstances most of us would have met up with family and friends but I ask that the public continue to work with us and follow the guidelines that are in place."

The next three weeks will prove crucial to Ireland’s COVID-19 story and by working together we give ourselves the best chance to slow the spread and save lives.

Six more Covid-19 patients have died in Northern Ireland.

76 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The latest data from the Public Health Agency brings the death toll in the North to 124, and the total number of cases to 1882.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Health Simon Harris said social distancing could be part of Irish life until a vaccine for coronavirus is available.

Simon Harris said there is "no magic point" at the start of May where life before Covid-19 can resume.

A vaccine for the virus is not expected to be available for 12 to 18 months. Minister Harris said any restrictions that can be changed will depend on how we suppress the virus for the next three weeks.

"I think being truthful, social distancing is going to remain a very big part of life not just in Ireland but the world over," said Mr Harris.

The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing