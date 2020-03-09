Coronavirus: CUH rescheduling and reducing outpatient appointments until Wednesday

Cork University Hospital is rescheduling and reducing outpatient appointments from today until Wednesday due to the outbreak.

However, a number of services including dialysis, chemotherapy and radiation therapy will still go ahead.

The hospital says surgeries will proceed as normal unless patients are contacted by the hospital.

They also confirmed that visiting restrictions also remain in place.

Meanwhile, a new Cabinet committee will meet today to discuss the coronavirus outbreak, as 33 cases of Covid 19 are confirmed across the island of Ireland.

Two new cases were confirmed in the Republic last night, bringing the total number here to 21.

While five new cases have been identified in the North, bringing the total number to 12.

In Italy, 16 million people have been quarantined as a result of Covid 19.