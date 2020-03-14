News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Coronavirus: Coveney warns against travel to Europe

Coronavirus: Coveney warns against travel to Europe
By Liz Dunphy
Saturday, March 14, 2020 - 07:00 AM

- with reporting from Sean O’Riordan, and Evelyn Ring

Ireland is “not in lockdown” Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said just hours before Tánaiste Simon Coveney warned against travel to the EU in an unprecedented move.

Twenty new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, including four healthcare workers, bringing the total number of cases to 90.

As the country scrambles to find 10,000 more hospital beds to deal with the pandemic, the threshold for testing has been dropped so that anyone who has symptoms can now be tested.

Of the 20 new cases announced last night, six are associated with travel; 12 are associated with contacts of confirmed cases, four of which are healthcare workers; and two are cases of community transmission.

Mr Coveney announced last night on Twitter that “in light of rapidly changing conditions & restrictions across a number of EU countries, my Dept is now advising people to exercise ‘a high degree of caution’ before deciding to travel to other EU States”.

READ MORE

Covid-19: Latest measures announced by Irish transport operators

Although he later clarified that this advice did not apply to the UK.

HSE boss Paul Reid has said that plans are now being made for the emergency phase of Covid-19 although he hopes that situation will be avoided.

Meanwhile, Dr Holohan emphatically denied rumours that Ireland is gearing up for a ‘status red’ coronavirus emergency.

“This is not a lockdown situation,” said Dr Holohan. “This is advice and guidance to the public around restricting the majority of social movements.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

“We are not locking down the country. I’ve heard rumours of soldiers and gardaí and things like that on the street but we have no plan to do anything like that.”

However, the Irish Examiner can confirm that army troops will be put on emergency duties in all military installations from Wednesday to aid the Department of Health and the HSE in the battle against the virus.

The army is also considering using camps in Kilworth in Co Cork, the Glen of Imaal in Co Wicklow, and Kilbride in the Dublin Mountains to act as treatment centres for virus sufferers.

It comes as local garda commanders are scrambling to minimise the number of gardaí who might contract Covid-19 and to assist members with children in a bid to maintain policing services.

Senior officers said that unlike other organisations they cannot “scale down” their business, as criminals will not only continue to operate but will try to exploit the crisis.

However, numerous hotels in Kerry may be forced to close as they face floods of cancellations resulting from the sudden restrictions on events and gatherings.

In other developments:

  • Europe is now the ‘epicentre’ of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organisation has said;

  • The EU has created a €37bn emergency fund to help struggling businesses hit by coronavirus;

  • Kissing of the Blarney Stone in Cork has been suspended for the first time ever in a bid to contain the virus;

  • Sex toy sales are soaring as people are urged to stay at home alone;

  • Driving tests have been suspended until March 29;

  • The HSE sets up pop-up testing centres run by the National Ambulance Service in communities across the country;

  • Senior gardaí have been asked to delay retirement “in the national interest”;

  • Unions including the INMO, ASTI, INTO, and TUI have postponed their conferences;

  • Children can still play outside and in small groups, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said;

  • AIB is suspending the planned introduction of the contactless payments fee;

  • GoBus has suspended its services;

  • A maximum of 30% of TDs have been asked to attend the Dáil for a vote to pass emergency Covid-19 legislation.

READ MORE

20 new cases of Covid-19: 'We are not locking down the country'


More in this Section

HSE highlights major drop in trolley numbers since start of coronavirus outbreakHSE highlights major drop in trolley numbers since start of coronavirus outbreak

Jogger facing substantial legal costs after losing damages claim over collision with horsesJogger facing substantial legal costs after losing damages claim over collision with horses

Garda Commissioner urges people to 'remain calm' as patrols increased at supermarketsGarda Commissioner urges people to 'remain calm' as patrols increased at supermarkets

'Children will get through this' - Cork doctor says children should not mix during Covid-19 outbreak'Children will get through this' - Cork doctor says children should not mix during Covid-19 outbreak


Lifestyle

Can the great outdoors counteract modern problems? Peter Dowdall reportsLet’s immerse our cities in nature

Ed Power reviews the second album from former One Direction star Niall Horan.Heartbreak Weather review: Niall Horan ticks the boxes but doesn't cause a storm

Grow-it-yourself expert Karen O’Donohoe is calling on us to “put our money where our mouth is” and support local producers.Grow it Yourself: Back local producers before it’s too late

Top comics Des Bishop and Joanne McNally make for fun and feisty travelling companions in High Road, Low Road, a new series that sees celebrities paired on a unique travel experience.Des Bishop and Joanne McNally discover how the other half holiday

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »