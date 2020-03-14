Coronavirus: Coveney warns against travel to Europe

- with reporting from Sean O’Riordan, and Evelyn Ring

Ireland is “not in lockdown” Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said just hours before Tánaiste Simon Coveney warned against travel to the EU in an unprecedented move.

Twenty new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, including four healthcare workers, bringing the total number of cases to 90.

As the country scrambles to find 10,000 more hospital beds to deal with the pandemic, the threshold for testing has been dropped so that anyone who has symptoms can now be tested.

Of the 20 new cases announced last night, six are associated with travel; 12 are associated with contacts of confirmed cases, four of which are healthcare workers; and two are cases of community transmission.

Mr Coveney announced last night on Twitter that “in light of rapidly changing conditions & restrictions across a number of EU countries, my Dept is now advising people to exercise ‘a high degree of caution’ before deciding to travel to other EU States”.

READ MORE Covid-19: Latest measures announced by Irish transport operators

Although he later clarified that this advice did not apply to the UK.

HSE boss Paul Reid has said that plans are now being made for the emergency phase of Covid-19 although he hopes that situation will be avoided.

Meanwhile, Dr Holohan emphatically denied rumours that Ireland is gearing up for a ‘status red’ coronavirus emergency.

“This is not a lockdown situation,” said Dr Holohan. “This is advice and guidance to the public around restricting the majority of social movements.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

“We are not locking down the country. I’ve heard rumours of soldiers and gardaí and things like that on the street but we have no plan to do anything like that.”

However, the Irish Examiner can confirm that army troops will be put on emergency duties in all military installations from Wednesday to aid the Department of Health and the HSE in the battle against the virus.

The army is also considering using camps in Kilworth in Co Cork, the Glen of Imaal in Co Wicklow, and Kilbride in the Dublin Mountains to act as treatment centres for virus sufferers.

It comes as local garda commanders are scrambling to minimise the number of gardaí who might contract Covid-19 and to assist members with children in a bid to maintain policing services.

Senior officers said that unlike other organisations they cannot “scale down” their business, as criminals will not only continue to operate but will try to exploit the crisis.

However, numerous hotels in Kerry may be forced to close as they face floods of cancellations resulting from the sudden restrictions on events and gatherings.

In other developments: