Coronavirus: Cork's Lifelong Learning Festival cancelled for 'welfare of attendees'

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 10:43 AM

The Cork Lifelong Learning Festival has been cancelled amid coronavirus fears.

Organisers said the decision was taken against the backdrop of the latest public health advice.

The event, one of the largest of its kind in the country, was due to be launched tomorrow, Thursday, and was due to run from March 29 and April 5.

Event coordinator, Siubhán McCarthy said: “It is with a heavy heart that we need to postpone this year’s Cork Lifelong Learning Festival, however, the welfare of attendees, hosts and participants is our primary concern.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our funders, sponsors, hosts and friends for their preparation, planning and support over the past few months. We look forward to working with you in the future.

