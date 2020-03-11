Coronavirus: Cork's Lifelong Learning Festival cancelled for 'welfare of attendees'

The Cork Lifelong Learning Festival has been cancelled amid coronavirus fears.
Organisers said the decision was taken against the backdrop of the latest public health advice.
The event, one of the largest of its kind in the country, was due to be launched tomorrow, Thursday, and was due to run from March 29 and April 5.
Event coordinator, Siubhán McCarthy said: “It is with a heavy heart that we need to postpone this year’s Cork Lifelong Learning Festival, however, the welfare of attendees, hosts and participants is our primary concern.