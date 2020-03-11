Coronavirus: Cork teacher self-isolates; Three patients at Mercy University Hospital test positive

A teacher at a Cork secondary school is in self-isolation after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

However, Colaiste Chriost Rí said the school remains open but with a “heightened sense of hygiene”.

In a statement to parents this lunchtime, the school said it has been informed that one of its teachers has been placed in self-isolation for 14-days after they came in close contact with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

“The teacher involved has informed the school that he has not tested positive for the virus,” the school said.

“We have been in contact with HSE helpline and their advice is that the school should continue in as normal a fashion as possible with a heightened sense of hygiene.

“We have received no instruction from the HSE to close the school but we reiterate that if your son is exhibiting symptoms he should stay at home.

“We have been asked to monitor the situation and anyone exhibiting symptoms will be asked to go home and contact her GP as soon as possible as per HSE advice.”

Speaking on school closures generally the Minister of Finance, Paschal Donohoe, said no decision has been made on school closures and the situation would be reviewed regularly.

"We could well get to a phase in handling and trying to protect our country from the spread of this virus, that this is the right thing to do. "But we're not there now. It could happen. What is going to happen is the Minister for Education is planning to meet all involved in the sector, representative bodies, so everybody is aware what is happening and if we do get to a decision that we are advised that this necessary on public health grounds."

Meanwhile, a Cork hospital has said that they have three patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Mercy University Hospital said that all three have visited an affected region.

In a statement MUH said:

"Mercy University Hospital (MUH) confirms that it has three inpatients who have tested positive for Covid 19, all associated with travel to an infected region.

"These patients were diagnosed in the community and had a co-ordinated, planned admission to MUH.

"The patients are in a dedicated room in the hospital where they are receiving appropriate care.

The correct protective measures have been used at all times by all staff involved in caring for these patients.

Additional reporting Joel Slattery

